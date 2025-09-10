Worksop Town suffer setback at Merthyr Town

Worksop Town players thanking the travelling fans who made the journey to Wales - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town’s unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday as they lost 2-0 to Welsh side Merthyr Town at Penydarren Park.

The Tigers had the first chance of the game in the opening few minutes as Mason O’Malley’s cross found Aleks Starcenko who headed against the post.

They then followed it up with a corner from Joe Leesley that was headed wide of the left post by captain Luke Waterfall.

Merthyr finally found their way into the game and got a good shot off from the corner of the box, which was saved by Tommy Taylor in goal.

Starcenko almost found the top right corner with an arrow of a shot, but he was denied brilliantly by Jaimie Cogman.

It was an end-to-end game in the first half with both teams having chances to score, as Merthyr’s Lee Lucas squared for Cawley Cox who couldn’t get a shot away and the ball was smothered by Taylor in goal.

The Martyrs were given a penalty despite having the ball in the net as Bailey Gooda blocked the original shot with his hand, Ricardo Rees stepped up and took the lead on 52nd minute.

Worksop almost responded with a goal as another dangerous Leesley corner found Gooda at the back post, whose powerful header was saved by Cogman.

Noah Smerdon slid in at the back post trying to double the hosts’ lead, but the angle was too tight and his shot hit the side netting.

Rees would complete his brace on the 67th minute as he beat the offside trap and rounded the keeper to tap into an empty net.

The Tigers had a final chance as Aleks Stacenko had an optimistic shot which beat the keeper but rebounded off the bar and was eventually cleared.

The Welsh side had a chance in the final seconds of the game when Taylor’s mishit clearance fell to Morgan Lewis who had an open goal but his shot couldn’t beat the recovering keeper.

The Tigers will look to bounce back on Saturday as they begin their FA Cup journey in the second qualifying round with a trip to the Beehive to face Harborough Town FC.