Worksop Town suffer heartbreaking defeat in play-off semi-finals against Macclesfield

Kane Drummond and Alex Curran sent the Silkmen into half-time with a two goal lead, before Babatunde Owolabi seemed to put the game beyond the Tigers’ on the hour.

However, Regan Hutchinson pulled a goal back with 17 minutes of normal time to play and the Tigers’ went on to miss a whole host of chances in search of a route back into the game.

Manager Craig Parry was proud of his player’s efforts, despite the cruel defeat.

Agony at the end of the game for Tigers' Regan Hutchinson.

“I’m just disappointed. I feel for them all in there, it’s heartbreaking, it really is,” he said.

“I’ve got to say one thing, they never gave up and I think the fans should be proud of these players.

“From minute one to minute 97 out there they never gave up and at 3-1 it could’ve been 3-3, it really could have with the chances that we’ve had.

“We haven’t taken them, they have. On the day it’s just not meant to be.”

The manager then went on to give his assessment of the game, saying: “First half we were second best, there’s no doubt about that.

“Second half we had to go for it, and with the chances that we’ve had it could’ve been a completely different game.

“Even if we'd taken our chances early doors or at the back end of the game we could’ve taken it to extra time.

“That said, I congratulate Macclesfield. They’re a good side, there’s no doubt about that and my honest opinion is that, rightly so, they’ll go on and win it.”

Over 3,000 fans were in attendance at The Leasing.com Stadium, including over 200 away supporters, despite the four hour round trip.

Parry was delighted with his supporters' efforts, saying: “They’re unbelievable fans. I don’t just say it because I’m Worksop manager but they’re the best fans around.

“The home support, the away support, win or lose they support the team.

“I hope they go away tonight proud of the group, proud of the players, because I am.”

The defeat doesn’t end the Tigers’ season completely as Parry’s side now prepare for the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final against Penistone Church next Thursday.

On the need to pick his side up to go again next week, he said: “With a cup final coming up round the corner we’ve got to make sure we go there and we’re not in a downbeat mood, and go out with a winners medal round our neck which would top off an unbelievable season.

“It’s been an unbelievable season – First Round Proper of the FA Cup at Stockport away, play-off semi-final here at Macclesfield, they’ve done everything that I’ve asked and it’s gutting that it’s come to this.