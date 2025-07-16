Worksop Town slip to Tamworth pre-season defeat

The Tigers before the game against Tamworth - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town suffered a 3-0 defeat in a pre-season friendly National League Tamworth on Saturday at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But manager Craig Parry was keen to take the positives from the game against a quality opponent.

“I think it was a good run out against an established National League side, and I think it was good for us to come up against opposition with high standards," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the game was tight and the difference between the two sides was that they took their chances and we didn’t.

“We’re still in the beginning of pre-season and we’re still trying to get people fit and recover from injuries so at the minute it’s day by day in improving the squad and improving the fitness of the lads.”

Tamworth struck early, taking the lead just 30 seconds into the match. Driving down the left side of the penalty area, their winger managed to thread the ball through several deflections to Trialist, who slotted home through a crowd of defenders.

Moments later, the visitors threatened again down the same flank but couldn’t find the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop had a golden opportunity to equalise when a Tamworth handball in the box earned them a penalty. Liam Hughes stepped up, but his effort was comfortably saved by Singh.

In a near mirror of the first half, Tamworth doubled their lead less than a minute into the second period. Rising highest from a corner, one of their players headed past Tommy Taylor to make it 2–0.

Worksop had a rare chance when Joe Leesley delivered a corner onto the head of Luke Waterfall, but the defender couldn't direct his header on target.

Tamworth nearly extended their lead to three just before the hour mark. A quickly taken free-kick caught the Worksop defence off guard, but the resulting shot rattled the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They didn’t have to wait much longer, though. In the 72nd minute, Mols beat his marker and squared the ball to Trialist, who calmly finished into an open net for his second of the match.

Substitute Dan Bramall tried to claw one back late on, showing flashes of brilliance with a mazy run and a shot that whistled just past the post.

With Tuesday’s friendly against Cleethorpes Town cancelled, the Tigers will next be in action on Saturday when they face Hallam FC.