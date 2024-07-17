Worksop Town sign ex-Tykes left-back Charlie Winfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town have announced the signing of ex-Barnsley left-back, Charlie Winfield on a permanent deal after a succesful trial period at the club.

The 22-year old has played a couple of pre-season games in which he impressed, including scoring two goals in the Tigers 6-3 victory against Barton Town.

Manager Craig Parry said: “I'm really pleased with Charlie.

"The moment he came in, he stood out in the way we like our full back to play.

Charlie Winfield signs for the Tigers. Pic by Richard Bierton.

“You can see in the opening game he played, he scored two goals, getting in the opposition box and creating crosses and problems.

“It was only a year ago that he was playing a pre-season game against us for Barnsley's first team so there's lots of potential there.

“I'm really pleased with him and excited to what he can bring to the squad.”

Winfield started his youth career at Barnsley at the age of 10, and he became a first-year scholar at the age of 16.

He played for the Tykes’ U21 and U23 teams before being loaned out to Danish Second Division side Esbjerg fB to get him playing experience.

Winfield played 16 games at the club, notching two goals and three assists in his time there, but an ACL injury in December 2021 left him out of action for a year.

When he returned from injury, he was loaned out to National League North side Alfreton Town for a month, where he made one appearance.

He was also sent on loan to Darlington, who were struggling at the bottom of the league at the time, and only played one game in a month at the club.

Winfield departed Barnsley at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.