Worksop Town sign duo to bolster defensive options

Worksop Town have bolstered their defensive optins after signing two centre-backs ahead of their National League North campaign.

The club made their third and fourth signings of the summer this week with the arrival of Dylan Cogill from Gainsborough Trinity and Luke Waterfall from Hartlepool United.

Manager Craig Parry said: “Dylan is a player that we feel is the right age to step up a level.

“He’s played a lot of games at Step 3 and has been a leader in that side for a long time.

Worksop signing Luke Waterfall - Photo by Hartlepool United

“He is a great defender, but he also brings us great balance as a left footer and his distribution from the back gives us another option as well.

“He’s a player that we’ve admired for years, and after numerous attempts, we’ve finally been able to get him over the line to become a Tiger.”

Cogill, 27, began his career at Huddersfield Town before spells with Clyde, Farsley Celtic, and Scarborough Athletic.

He joined Gainsborough in 2022 and has captained the side for the past two seasons. Cogill led Trinity to a memorable FA Cup run in 2023/24, reaching the second round.

Parry was also thrilled to sign an experienced centre-back in Waterfall.

“Luke is another leader amongst men who is in a good period in his career,” said the manager.

"As soon as we heard that he wanted to go into part-time football, we jumped on it straight away and wanted to make it happen

“He’s had an unbelievable career in full-time football, playing at an exceptional level and will bring a lot of skills to us in the back line that will help us along this journey.

“So we will welcome him here, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Veteran Waterfall, 34, joins the Tigers after 18 months with Hartlepool, who finished 11th in the National League.

With promotions at Lincoln City (2017) and Grimsby Town (2022), Waterfall’s career highlights include an FA Cup quarter-final run and EFL Trophy win with Lincoln.

He began at Barnsley and rose through spells at Scunthorpe, Wrexham, and Shrewsbury.

He scored a dramatic semi-final winner for Grimsby to help them secure promotion via the 2022 National League play-offs.