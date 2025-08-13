Worksop Town sign Chae Whitman-Brown to bolster attacking options

Worksop Town announced the signing of exciting young attacker Chae Whitman-Brown before the Tigers' opening day 3-1 Enterprise National League North defeat at Macclesfield.

Manager Craig Parry was delighted to bring in a player of Whitman-Brown’s potential, saying: “We got notified of him off the back of his performances last season.

"So we decided, after recommendations from someone that I trust very highly in the game, to bring him in-house and have a look at him.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been exceptional.

Chae Whitman-Brown playing against Spalding United on trial - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

"He’s not the finished article yet, but he’s got a lot of ability and is extremely quick, which you can’t buy in the game.

“When he’s been in training, he’s given our lads a lot of trouble, so he’s a lad that we wanted to bring in and work with.

“We’ve had quite a lot of success with this type of player so far, so it’s great to have him on board and start working with him.”

The 18-year-old has been on trial with the Tigers for the past three weeks and featured in the club’s pre-season friendly against Spalding United.

His pace, energy, and direct approach have caught the eye both in training and on the pitch.

Chae joined after progressing through Mansfield Town’s academy, where he impressed at youth level for the Stags.

Last season, he gained senior experience with Nottinghamshire side Hucknall Town in the United Counties Premier Division North, giving him a valuable taste of competitive men’s football.

The young attacker was named on the bench for the Tigers’ defeat against Macclesfield on Saturday, and he also scored Worksop Town Reserves’ only goal of the game in their 3-1 loss to Dinnington Town JFC.

First team players Bailey Gooda, Martin Woods, Aaron Martin, Lewis Whitham and Whitman-Brown all featured in the reserve game as the management team looks to get minutes into the legs after a difficult pre-season, which featured a lot of injuries

Whitman-Brown has been named as number 14 and now becomes part of the preparations for the upcoming campaign.

He will look to impress and break into the first team ahead of the Tigers first home game of the season against Kidderminster Harriers this Saturday.