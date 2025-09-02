Worksop Town show their class in win over Chester

Tigers celebrating after their second goal - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town made it an impressive three league wins in a row as they beat last season’s play-off finalists Chester FC 2-1 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

But it was a close run thing with the visitors being denied a dramatic equaliser at the death after striking the crossbar.

Manager Craig Parry was full of praise for his team’s performance: “I think our victory against Chester was our best performance of the season so far.

“I think we were the better side from start to finish, we were first to everything and we deserved to win.

“We did have a little bit of a blip, which was a good set play from them. We switched off, allowed them to get their nose in front, but I think the important thing for us was keeping calm.

“But I thought overall we were worthy winners, and I think that level of performance shows that we’ve arrived at the level, and I think a lot of people who had us written off and set for relegation will be eating their words.”

Worksop Town started brightly with Aaron Martin, Lewis Whitham, and Joe Leesley all testing the Chester keeper in quick succession.

Pressing high, the Tigers’ efforts nearly paid off when Vaughan Redford released Aleks Starcenko, whose low shot was saved.

Chester responded as Dylan Mottley-Henry set up Scott Burgess, only for Deegan Atherton to block his effort.

Whitham remained a threat, twisting past defenders and delivering dangerous balls, while Martin’s half-volley from a Liam Hughes lay-off was also saved. Declan Weeks ended the half with a tame effort comfortably gathered by Tommy Taylor.

Against the run of play, Chester took the lead after the restart. A Weeks corner dropped to captain Connell Rawlinson, who fired home. Six minutes later, Worksop levelled when Leesley’s long throw found Martin, who turned and volleyed in.

The Tigers then went ahead on 70 minutes as Martin’s cross was headed home at the back post by Luke Waterfall.

Martin continued to threaten, almost setting up Hughes, before substitute Bailey Gooda’s header forced a fine save from debutant George Murray-Jones.

Chester pressed late, with Pat Jones denied and Nathan Woodthrope striking the bar in stoppage time. Worksop countered, but Chae Whitman-Brown’s shot was saved as the Tigers held on.