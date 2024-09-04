Worksop Town see off Stratford Town in FA Cup despite red card for Sam Wedgbury​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite playing over half the game with 10 men, Worksop Town won 3-2 at Stratford Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Manager Craig Parry was happy with his side’s performance and said: “I'm pleased overall with a great performance, even when we were down to 10 men for a long period of the game.

“I thought we controlled the game, we caused them a number of threats in behind, and in all honesty it could have been four or five.

“The last five minutes were a little bit nervy, but I thought we were worthy and we were magnificent from one to 11 today.”

Hamza Bencherif scores on his 100th apperance for the club at Stratford - Photo by Richard Bierton.

Worksop took the lead early through Dan Bramall as the winger tapped into an empty net with a rebounded effort in the seventh minute.

The Tigers' attack was flying as they doubled the lead five minutes later when Luke Hall’s cross to the back post found Jordan Burrow, who headed in for his fourth goal in four games.

But the lead was reduced down to one on the 26th minute as Stratford striker Callum Ebanks got away down the right-hand side and played the ball across to Owen James, who fired in from close range.

Hamza Bencherif made it 3-1 in the 37th minute as Regan Hutchinson burst down the right-hand side and laid the ball off for the Worksop captain, who side-footed a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Bramall was a real threat to the Bards' defence as he cut in from the left and arrowed a shot towards goal, but an excellent header over the bar denied him his second.

The away side were dealt a blow on the 41st minute as Sam Wedgbury was given a second yellow card for taking out an opposition player.

Stratford took advantage of the extra player as Bards’ attackers Ebanks, James and Alex Morely bombarded the Tigers’ goal with shots.

But keeper Tommy Taylor made a string of great saves to deny them.

Stratford did pull one back in the 81st minute as Morley’s deflected shot was misinterpreted by Taylor and it rolled into the back of the net.

But the Tigers’ defence stayed strong and kept Stratford at bay for the last 10 minutes of the game as Worksop progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Tigers have been drawn against Nottinghamshire rivals Basford United in the second qualifying round of the competition on 14th September.