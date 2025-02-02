Worksop Town secure last minute win against Harworth Colliery

Max Eastwood on the Ball

Worksop Town Reserves left it late to beat Harworth Colliery 2-1 at Sandy Lane.

Harworth in their bright orange shirts started strongly and Worksop were restricted to breakaways. The visitors opened the scoring when Callum Edwards scored a fine goal on the 15 minute mark. Just five minutes later Max Eastwood hit the crossbar from a quick break and Rosti Yaremenko was on hand to slot home the rebound. The home side came into the game a bit more after that and managed to exert some pressure on the Harworth goal.

Harry Roddis had a header saved from a cross by Jamie Purkiss and just before the break Rosti Yaremenko went close. The match was becoming somewhat niggly and half time brought a welcome interval. On the restart Worksop brought on newcomer Conner Kitchen for David Chukwujama and Ethan Slater had a shot pushed over the bar.

There was little “flow” to the game and both sides were conceding free kicks a plenty, making a lot of work for the Referee and the medical staff. Harworth went close to taking the lead and on 60 minutes Worksop put on Shane Carver to replace Joe Storey who had been booked. There were several penalty claims made by the Harworth bench but the Referee was having none of it and booked a Harworth player for “backchat”.

The visitors were well on top at this stage but Olivier Rodzos made a superb point blank save to keep Worksop in the game and then in a rare foray forward Worksop were awarded a free kick just outside the box. After a conference between Ethan Slater and Rosti Yaremenko, the latter took the kick which slammed into the advertising hoardings just wide of the post.

Shortly afterwards on the 85th minute Rosti limped off after some last ditch defending and was replaced by Kirk Bradshaw. With both sides wondering just how much “added time” would be played, Worksop had a break through which saw Kirk BRADSHAW chasing a through ball which the visiting keeper appeared to have covered but actually went into the goal to give Worksop an unexpected 2-1 win. That goal was timed at 90+2 minutes and Worksop hung on for the remaining 3 minutes as even the Harworth goalkeeper joined their attack.

Worksop Reserves now have an away match at Glapwell on Saturday 8th, before returning to Sandy Lane on the 15th when AFC Phoenix will be the visitors.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Jamie Purkiss, David Chukwujama, Harry Roddis, Joe Storey, Liam Betts, Max Eastwood, Oscar Clarke, Josh Sinclair, Ethan Slater, Rosti Yaremenko.

Subs:- Jamie Mudd, Kirk Bradshaw, Shane Carver, Conner Kitchen, Alex Russell.

