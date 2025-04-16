Worksop Town reserves up to fifth with win over Kiveton MW

Shane Carver scored two to make 9 for the season.

Worksop Town Reserves beat Kiveton MW 3- 1 for the final home game of the season.

Far from being an uninteresting end of season run out, this game was played at a fast and furious pace throughout with a high intensity vibe somehow leaving the spectators breathless. The visitors started on the attack almost instantly and it was a bit against the run of play when Worksop took the lead on 10 minutes. Shane Carver converted an “assist” from Jamie Purkiss.

There followed a sustained period of pressure from Kiveton, as they struck the goalpost. On the 20 minute mark, however, Josh Sinclair galloped down the right and centred for Carver to notch his second goal. Kiveton redoubled their efforts forcing a rare error from home ‘Keeper Rodzos and after 35 minutes play they were rewarded when William Palmer pulled a goal back.

The second half opened with Kiveton going all out to level matters, which they almost did as the goalpost saved Worksop on a couple of occasions. Carver then blasted over the bar in an effort to record a hat-trick. As has become the usual pattern, Worksop “refreshed” the team with the introduction of three Subs after 58 minutes. Ossie Clarke, back from injury, Ollie Ellery and George Jenkinson replaced Sinclair, Slater and Watts.

Last Home Game

Jenkinson immediately had a rampaging run down the left wing, Carver putting the resulting cross wide of the mark. Worksop were now looking more likely to hang on to their slender lead and to this effect a further two reinforcements came in the 70th minute when Conor Gordons and newcomer Yahir Barros replaced Carver and Arrian. Worksop now took over the running and were looking to put the game beyond the “frantic” visitors.

This they duly did as Yahir Barros smashed the ball in on the 90+1 minute mark. There was still time for Kiveton to put a free kick over the bar, but all three points stayed in Worksop moving the team up to 5th place in the table.

Worksop now have two away games to finish their inaugural season at Step 7. They visit AFC Bentley on Easter Saturday and Rossington Main on Saturday April 26th.