Worksop Town reserves move up the table after win over Elite AFC

By Steve Jarvis
Contributor
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 09:32 BST
Will Oadley clears the ballplaceholder image
Will Oadley clears the ball
Worksop Town reserves moved up the table after a 3-1 win over Elite AFC.

Inevitably with the rain lashing down, it was a scrappy start as players tried to come to terms with the conditions. Rodzos was called into action early on as Elite AFC created chances before a Worksop corner was pushed round the post. Rodzos then made no less the three good saves before Archie Micklethwaite put the visitors ahead on 36 minutes.

Worksop’s number 3, Joaquin Villafana then had to retire injured a couple of minutes later and was replaced by Jamie Mudd.

Worksop were relatively ineffectual in attack, only Harry Roddis bringing a save from the visiting ‘keeper. The game changed right on the 45 minute mark as a ball into the Elite AFC penalty area was clearly handled and the penalty was duly despatched by Rosti Yaremenko to make it was all square at the break.

Noah Kilcoyne warming upplaceholder image
Noah Kilcoyne warming up

The second half saw Ollie Ellery replacing Shane Carver and then Noah Kilcoyne replacing Joe Storey. Worksop were certainly looking livelier as the force of the rain abated and Max Eastwood had a shot saved before converting a pass on 63 minutes supplied by Kilcoyne to make it 2-1.

Worksop were now calling the shots and Rosti Yaremenko blasted a free kick just over the bar. A powerful shot by Ossie Ellery was saved but only diverted for Yaremenko to smash home his second goal after 72 minutes to put Worksop 3-1 up. Kilcoyne, who was looking very lively then put Ethan Slater through but his shot was saved. Brennan Fletcher and Josh Sinclair then came on to replace Max Eastwood and Alex Russell before a further Yaremenko free kick was saved by the visiting keeper. Olivier Rodzos was then called upon to make one final save before the final whistle.

