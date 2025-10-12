Worksop Town reserves knocked out of County Cup

Ogbebor in Trouble. Pic: Zac Constantine.

Worksop Town were knocked out of the Sheffield Saturday Cup at the second round stage after a 2-0 defeat to Royston.

A Favour Ogbebor shot was saved and then Royston were within centimetres of scoring as the ball was kicked off the goal line. It was in fact Royston who took the lead after 13 minutes as McNicholas stroked home. A second goal was almost added a minute later. Worksop then saw a well hit free kick by Ogbebor saved and the same player hit the post and then headed just over the bar.

Royston retaliated with a flurry of corners, before Slater shot wide. The visitors then saw a shot hooked over the bar, while the next effort rebounded from the crossbar and was then skied over the top. At the other end another Ogbebor effort was saved before disaster struck as Worksop defender Connor Gordons conceded an own goal on the 43rd minute.

Just 5 minutes into the second half Elliott Probert came on for Watts, following which a shot from Slater was deflected wide of the post. On the 55 minute mark Matt Ireson replaced Ogbebor. Luke Abdy then had a shot saved, before firing over the top. Ethan Slater then had a shot from distance.

The 70th minute saw the remaining Worksop substitutes all enter the fray as David Chukwujama, Ollie Conner and Oscar Buttery replaced Gordons, Reet and Oadley. Worksop had had plenty of chances to score and Sinclair shot just wide, before an effort from Chukwujama was push round the post.

The visitors then had a man dismissed for a foul on the edge of the box, but the 10 men of Royston saw out the remaining minutes with ease. It was one of those days where the effort was certainly there from the home side but the final ball just wasn’t going into the net.