Worksop Town reserves fall to defeat to Doncaster City

Clarke on the attack

Worksop Town Reserves were beaten by Doncaster City in what was a closer encounter than the last one.

There was not a little trepidation in the home ranks as Doncaster had won by no less than 12-1 in the away encounter back in August. On the plus side Max Eastwood made a welcome return to action after a 4 month injury break.

City started as if they were keen on scoring more than twelve, a whirlwind of activity in the Worksop half, only broken by an Ossie Clarke free kick which was pushed round the post for a corner which came to nothing. A good run by Josh Sinclair followed but it was no great surprise when Jack McKAY put the visitors ahead after 17 minutes. Sinclair was making more headway on the wing while Clarke had a long range effort tipped over the bar. On 35 minutes a Worksop break down the right wing lead to Alex RUSSELL equalising from a cross by Ethan Slater. Just before the break Samir Arrian had to retire injured and was replaced by Jamie Mudd.

Just after the restart Eastwood went close for the young “tigers” while City brought on three subs. Liam Betts was, as ever, strong in defence for the home side, who were now, without doubt, in the game. On 67 minutes Ethan slater was replaced by Noah Kilcoyne. City were coming back strongly and Harry Roddis defended well giving Alex Russell a shooting chance which was saved by the City keeper, Jake Balme.

After 77 minutes a push from City led to captain Stephan CAIRNS finishing off a fine move by blasting in from close range. Worksop put the fresh legs of Joe Storey and Kirk Bradshaw on for Clarke and Eastwood as Worksop looked for a leveller. Dan Gillatt got in a cross near the close which produced an unproductive corner and time was blown. Considering, that Worksop were disappointed not to get a point, then some considerable progress has been made since that ill-fated away game.

Worksop Reserves now have a home “Bassetlaw Derby” match against Harworth Colliery on Saturday 1st February to entertain those fans not making the long journey to Morpeth with the first team.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Samir Arrian, Jamie Purkiss, Dan Gillatt, Harry Roddis, Liam Betts, Alex Russell, Oscar Clarke, Max Eastwood, Ethan Slater, Josh Sinclair.

Subs:- Jamie Mudd, Kirk Bradshaw, Joe Storey, Noah Kilcoyne.

Attendance 67