Worksop Town reserves ease past Yorkshire Main

Reserve action at Sandy Lane

Worksop Town reserves fielded a strong side on their way to victory over Yorkshire Main.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were able to field a full five substitutes despite some “holiday” absences for the second visit of Yorkshire Main in a month.

The previous match had been wind dominated but this time the scene was set fair for a competitive game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop started on the attack and Shane Carver had two good chances from Ethan Slater crosses. Carver and Jamie Mudd were linking up well keeping the visitor’s defence busy. David Chukwujama then galloped down the wing to win a corner before Jamie Purkiss lashed home in the 26th minute.

Yorkshire Main tried to fight back bringing a good save from Olivier Rodzos in the Worksop goal before a quick Worksop break had the Main ‘Keeper spilling the ball but the situation was retrieved. Within a minute, however, Worksop’s lead was doubled as Jamie Mudd scored on the 35 minute mark.

After the break, the visitors started strongly and a goal bound effort from Reece Davis bounced awkwardly and went past Rodzos, who initially seemed to have it covered, to make it 2-1. Worksop then made their first change as Oliver Knott came on for Joe Storey.

Shane Carver then went close to restoring the 2 goal lead before Flyn Fox replaced Oscar Clarke on 70 minutes. Almost immediately the Mudd-Carver combination worked a treat enabling Carver to score on 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trio of changes on 75 minutes, Samir Arrian for Jamie Purkiss, Kirk Bradshaw for Shane Carver and Kian Brennan for Jamie Mudd ensured that everyone got some game time.

As those changes were being organised Dan Gillatt slammed in Worksop’s fourth goal and soon after Kirk Bradshaw smacked a ferocious shot against the crossbar. A good all round performance and Worksop now look forward to a re-arranged home game against Glapwell on Saturday 4th January.