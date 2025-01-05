Worksop Town reserves climb table with win over Glapwell

Worksop Town reserves hammered Glapwell.

Worksop Town Reserves, now beginning to field a settled side, moved up the league table to go above Ollerton Town and local rivals SJR Worksop with a 7-0 victory over Glapwell.

Lowly Glapwell started on the front foot but it was the “Tigers” who went ahead after only 6 minutes when Shane CARVER converted a cross from Jamie Mudd. The visitors made an effort to respond but Olivier Rodzos, the Worksop goalkeeper was equal to anything coming his way.

Worksop then started to press with a bit more consistency after Oscar Clarke had been shown a yellow card on the 22 minute mark. Dan Gillatt netted Worksop’s second goal after 28 minutes, Ethan Slater hit the side netting and then Joe Storey headed in a cross from Clarke on 30 minutes. A period of scrappy play was followed by Glapwell’s Liam Kamsika getting a straight red card, presumably for some remark to the Referee.

After the break, Samir Arrian came on for Jamie Purkiss, and Glapwell started brightly although they were now a man down. Slater tried to lob the visiting goalkeeper but was just off target. Rosti Yaremenko came on for Jamie Mudd on the 55 minute mark and it was he who supplied the cross for Shane Carver to notch his second goal after 67 minutes. A minute later Flyn Fox replaced Oscar Clarke and Leroy Yakyi replaced Liam Betts. The final change occurred only a further minute after as newcomer Noah Kilcoyne made his first appearance for the club replacing Carver.

Far from settling for a 4-0 win, Worksop were now attacking constantly as 10 man Glapwell tired and Fox opened his goal tally for the club by converting another excellent centre from Yaremenko on 89 minutes and two minutes later Rosti Yaremenko ran through to score on his own behalf.

The beleaguered Glapwell team were then somewhat unlucky to concede a penalty on the 90+3 minute mark. This was duly dispatched by Ethan Slater to make the final score 7-0.Worksop Reserves now have a free Saturday next week but return to action on Tuesday 14th January when Hatfield Town will be the visitors to Sandy Lane for a 7.45 kick off, a welcome midweek fixture as the 1st XI now have only Saturday fixtures remaining.