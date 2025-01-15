Worksop Town reserves beaten by Hatfield Town

Worksop Town reserves slipped to a 3-2 home defeat against Hatfield Town in the Central Midlands Premier North Division.

Both sides opened strongly with Olivier Rodzos equal to any goal bound efforts from Hatfield and Liam Betts dominant in defence. On the 20 minute mark Rosti Yaremenko opened the scoring for Worksop converting a cross from Dan Gillatt. Worksop seemingly relaxed after this and Hatfield equalised only 5 minutes later through Callum Stocktown. Hatfield then had a near miss from a corner before Finlay Watt put them ahead after 43 minutes.

The second half started as the first had ended, with Hatfield on top. Firstly a shot was thundered against the Worksop goalpost, the rebound was sent goalward, only for Rodzos to parry it away but then Clayton Chrowbrier lashed that one straight back into the net and Worksop were 1-3 down.

Noah Kilcoyne then replaced Jamie Mudd and Worksop started to fight back. A shot from Dan Gillatt was saved by the goalkeeper, Yaremenko struck the post and Ethan Slater shot straight at the ‘keeper. Alex Russell then replaced Harry Roddis and after some considerable disagreement between the Referee and the Hatfield defence, Worksop were awarded a penalty which Yaremenko duly converted. The outcome of the Hatfield protests was that the sin bin was brought into use and with Hatfield now short-handed, Worksop were piling on the pressure for the equaliser

Ollie Ellery now came on for Jamie Purkiss and Gillatt and Russell both had shots saved while Yaremenko hit the post. Hatfield were now blatantly time-wasting at every opportunity but the Referee just kept adding time on. Eventually the Sin Bin emptied but Worksop pressed right up to the very end, a header from Liam Betts just going over the bar at the death. Worksop Reserves now have a home Saturday match against local club SJR Worksop on the 18th before a visit to AFC Bentlay seven days later.