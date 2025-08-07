Worksop Town Reserves beaten at the death

Worksop Reserves at Teversal

MATCH REPORT: TEVERSAL 1 WORKSOP TOWN RES 0 Central Midlands Premier North Division Tuesday, August 5th 2025, at Carnarvon Street, Teversal. .7.45pm.

Worksop Town Reserves in their second match of the season had four changes to the side that won 5-2 at AFC Phoenix on the Saturday, due to the summer holidays. In came Shane Carver, Samir Arrian, Kirk Bradshaw and newcomer Matthew Ireson. Worksop started well, getting used to the side to side slope of the pitch and Max Eastwood shot over the bar before Josh Sinclair crossed into the ‘keepers arms. As the flow of the game became more end to end Olivier Rodzos saved from a high cross and then a Teversal forward shot wide. There were chances at both ends.

Newcomer Elliott Probert from Barnsley rescued the situation as Worksop’s youngsters came under pressure and Rodzos collected a high cross as the first half drew to a close at 0-0.

Max Eastwood was withdrawn, presumably due to injury, as Noah Kilcoyne started the second period in his place. Teversal were putting on more pressure though the general flow of the game on this warm summer evening was still end to end, and a bit scrappy. My attention was quickly brought back to the matter in hand as Luke Abdy struck the crossbar with some force and then had a shot saved by the home ‘keeper.

Around the hour mark, Worksop made four changes as Samir Arrian replaced Sinclair, Matt Ireson replaced Purkiss, Conor Gordons came on for Betts and Kirk Bradshaw replaced Shane Carver. As Worksop looked for the anticipated infusion of energy they had a corner tipped over by the home custodian, but on 83 minutes one of the Teversal substitutes, Dillon Gregory, made contact with the ball which looped high over the head of Rodzos into the net. The reaction of the Teversal bench led me to believe that this was something of a fluke but as the dust settled there was more confidant talk of a “bicycle kick”!

Worksop did try to equalize and pressed with another corner pushed over the bar but the home side, with a bit of “game management” hung on to win 1-0.

A bit disappointing perhaps, but Worksop competed well against a more mature side and will certainly go on to have “better days at the office”.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Jamie Purkiss, Will Oadley; Jack Watts; Harry Roddis, Liam Betts; Max Eastwood; Luke Abdy ;Shane Carver; Elliott Probert and Josh Sinclair.

Subs:- Samir Arrian; Matthew Ireson; Noah Kilcoyne; Conor Gordons, Kirk Bradshaw.

Gate :- 92

© Steve Jarvis 2025