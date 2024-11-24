Worksop Town reserves beat the weather but not Staveley

Just three games beat the weather in the Leamington Sunday League.

As the lying snow had melted overnight the Sandy Lane Stadium was able to re-open on Saturday morning so the scheduled League fixture between Worksop Town reserves and Staveley was able to go ahead, the only match in the division to be played.

The visitors duly arrived in their club minibus as the rain pelted down and a trickle of spectators began to appear. In fact, with a late flurry of Staveley fans, the crowd was up to 54 in the end.

The match kicked off in pouring rain, making the copying out of the team sheet difficult. Smudges aside, there was a lively start from both teams with both goalkeepers called into action. Staveley were just one place above Worksop in the League table and keen to stay there. After a hectic 20 minutes Ethan Slater hit the opener for Worksop. Staveley went for the equaliser and ‘keeper Olivier Rodzos was, on occasion, solely responsible for Worksop hanging on the the one goal lead at half-time.

After the break, mercifully the rain had stopped and Worksop replaced Oscar Clarke with Jamie Mudd and Kirk Bradshaw with Josh Sinclair, the latter immediately making some progress down the left wing. Chances were made, and missed at both ends.

As the game entered it’s final quarter, Justin Musariri came on for Rostic Yaremenko and Samir Arrian was replaced by Leroy Yakyi. On 80 minutes, however, Staveley got the equalizer. Rodzos, who had had a great game in the home goal was unlucky with a goal attempt that just squirmed through his hands and over the goal line before being hastily cleared, but the Linesman flagged for the goal and it was 1-1.

Jamie Mudd hit the crossbar in search of a winner and the visitors made attempts to win but at 90 minutes the 1-1 draw seemed to be a fair reflection of the play.

Worksop now face an away League game at Blidwoth MW on Saturday 30th November before returning to Sandy Lane on Saturday 7th December when Yorkshire Main will be the visitors in the third round of the Buckingham Insurance League Cup.