Worksop Town reserves are well beaten

The Dependable Rodzos

Depleted Worksop Town were beaten 5-1 at home to Kinsley Boys in the Central Midlands Premier North Division.

Due to a number of departures from the squad, signings had to be made on the morning of the match to make up the numbers, never a good start to a match day. Missing the firepower of Max Eastwood who has joined Wombwell Town, the young Worksop side were expected to struggle up front, but in fact they struggled in all departments with the exception of the dependable Rodzos in goal. It was no surprise when Harrison Morley put the visitors ahead on 18 minutes or again when after some efforts by Ethan Slater to pep up the home side, the same player added a second after 40 minutes.

It was a pleasant surprise, however, when young Matt Ireson pulled one back on 41 minutes. All thoughts of a less critical half-time team talk went out of the window when David Chukwujama was sent off for pulling back an attacker on the edge of the area. The 10 men were punished as Lucas Stubbs made it 3-1 for Kinsley on 45 minutes.

Connor Gordons replaced Ireson after the break and the 10 men of Worksop battled on gamely without managing to reduce the deficit. On the hour mark newcomers Joseph Johnson and Will Bates replaced the tiring Brennan and Kilcoyne while just a few minutes later Samir Arrian and Ki Reet replaced Abdy and Sinclair.

Matt Ireson, goalscorer

Kinsley were a very capable side however and used their extra man well as Stubbs added his second goal on the 80 minute mark and Cory Woodward popped in number five two minutes later. The match finished with Bates shooting wide at the death but after shipping 10 goals in the last two games, there is work to be done.

Players leaving in search of first team football elsewhere, is just one of the problems encountered by Reserve teams, it is more difficult when a handful leave at the same time. This squad will get better with time, and now have a home County Cup tie v Rossington FC Reserves of the Doncaster League next Saturday to show their mettle.

. Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Will Oadley, Josh Sinclair, Luke Abdy, David Chukwujama; Liam Betts; Kian Brennan, Noah Kilcoyne, Matt Ireson, Ethan Slater and Alex Russell.

Subs:- Samir Arrian, Connor Gordons, Will Bates, Joseph Johnson and Ki Reet. Gate :- 43