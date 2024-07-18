Worksop Town reserves are promoted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After finishing 2nd in their Division last season the team has now been promoted to the Premier North division of the Central Midlands Alliance.

The "Tigers" second string, in the old days nicknamed the "Cubs" will play at Step 7 this coming season providing Saturday afternoon football for those unable to follow the 1st XI on their often "far-flung" travels.

There will be match programmes and the Bar, Refreshments and Tigers Club shop will all be open. The Division brings local "derby" matches with the likes of Dinnington, Harworth and odf course Sandy Lane neighbours, SJR Worksop.

The clubs in the Division are :- AFC Bentley, AFC Phoenix from Brinsworth, Blidworth Welfare, Dinnington Town, Doncaster City (Armthorpe), Elite AFC (Cudworth), Glapwell, Harworth, Hatfield Town, Kiveton MW, Ollerton Town, Rossington Main, SJR Worksop, Staveley MW, Woodhouse Colts (Forest Town), Worksop Town Reserves and Yorkshire Main.

The team, who won the County Cup last season (pictured) and were finalists in the League Cup look forward to your support.