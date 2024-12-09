Worksop Town reserves are knocked out of League Cup

Tell us your team news.

All weather pitches are a marvellous thing. They stop all the postponements for waterlogging, and can be used by many different teams over a 7 day period.

So it was then that on Saturday in the teeth of Storm Daragh the League Cup tie with Yorkshire Main was never going to be called off. On arrival at the stadium the gusting wind was blowing debris around in the air and rattling any advertising hoardings it could.

The few spectators who had ventured out (25 by the kick off) stayed in the warmth and comfort of the clubhouse until the very last second. The visiting team had been told by their manager not to get changed as the Referee might call the match off but on arrival the smartly dressed F A badged official declared loudly “if you can’t play football on this pitch, then you can’t play at all, it is perfect”.

The match kicked off, and it very soon became obvious that guessing what the ball was going to do next or which direction it was going to fly in was pretty much impossible, and that was just the spectators.

All 22 players on the pitch did their best but playing anything like normal football was very hard indeed. Oliver Rodzos, in the Worksop goal attempted a goal kick which all but flew back over his shoulder into the net. It was not even obvious which team was kicking with the wind, as it swirled around ferociously. Worksop’s best effort of the first half came from a corner which the visitors eventually managed to clear. The Half-time whistle saw the Stadium seemingly empty as everyone sought warmth and shelter.

After the break, the visitors immediately managed to register a goal but when I asked the visitors bench who had scored there was some debate before they decided that Nathan Ashbridge had been the last to get a touch on the ball. Shortly afterwards the Worksop striker Shane Carver had to retire injured and he was replaced by Jamie Mudd. Justin Musariri then replaced Joe Storey as Worksop strove to take the match to penalties but had they succeeded even penalty taking would have been farcical in the conditions.

As the game neared it’s end every single person in the stadium was longing for the final whistle and the chance to return indoors and get warm. A Cup knock out by the only goal of the match but it was all about the conditions on the day.

Worksop now face an away County Cup tie against Stocksbridge Park Steels next Saturday and a trip to visit Kiveton MW on the last Saturday before Xmas.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Samir Arrian,, Jamie Purkiss, Harry Roddis, Joe Storey, Liam Betts, Ethan Slater, Oscar Clarke, Shane Carver, Dan Gillatt. Rostic Yaremenko.

Subs:- Jamie Mudd, Justin Musariri.