Worksop Town rescue point in thriller against Spennymoor Town

The Tigers after the game against Spennymoor Town - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town’s battling 3-3 home draw with Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night left bass Craig Parry with mixed feelings as the Tigers roared back from behind three times.

“It was an interesting game – I think you got your money’s worth,” he said.

“I was disappointed not to come away with all three points, as we conceded three sloppy goals. But they’ve got one of the best forward lines in the league.

“To score three at home, you’d expect to win, and we had chances to win, and we were well on top.

"But we didn’t take them and we had to do it the hard way to rescue a point.”

Worksop were pegged back after just five minutes when Rob Ramshaw lobbed Tommy Taylor from 25 yards, leaving the Tigers’ keeper helpless.

But the home side hit back quickly as Aaron Martin’s effort was deflected into the path of Liam Hughes, who converted with confidence.

Glen Taylor almost restored Spennymoor’s lead with a similar strike to Ramshaw’s, but this time Taylor was equal to it.

The hosts did regain the advantage soon after when Ramshaw clipped a pass through for Junior Mondal, who finished smartly from a tight angle.

Worksop had a golden chance to level again when a Spennymoor defender handled in the box, but Hughes’ penalty was superbly saved by Brad James.

The Tigers continued to press, with Martin squaring for Hughes only to see the shot blocked, before Aleks Starcenko’s effort was parried and Martin tucked home the rebound to make it 2-2.

Worksop briefly looked the likelier side to edge ahead, with Starcenko going close from close range and Martin denied by a brave block. But Alfie Doherty put Spennymoor 3-2 up, latching onto Ollie Dyson’s incisive pass and finishing low past Taylor.

Once more, Worksop refused to fold. From a Joe Leesley corner, Martin scrambled the ball over the line to complete his brace and level for a third time.

Late drama followed when Doherty’s deflected shot looked destined for the net, only for Luke Waterfall to clear brilliantly off the line and secure a hard-fought 3-3 draw.

Now unbeaten in four league games, Worksop face a long trip to sixth-placed Merthyr Town on Saturday.