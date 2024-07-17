Worksop Town remain unbeaten in pre-season after holding Buxton with 10 men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town remain unbeaten in pre-season after a 5-0 win against Brighouse Town and a 0-0 draw against Buxton at home this week.

That meant they have won four and drawn one of their first five games to date ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cleethorpes Town.

Their toughest challenge of pre-season so far came in facing league-above Buxton FC on Tuesday, and the Tigers had to spend much of the second half with 10 men.

Worksop dominated in the first half, with the Buxton keeper being forced to save Liam Hughes' shot, as well as a Tigers free-kick hitting the post.

Regan Hutchinson vs Buxton

But that all changed early in the second half as Will Sault was taken out by former Buxton player Luke Shiels, who was shown a straight red card.

However, the Tigers held strong and defended well despite a couple of good chances at their goal.

Boss Craig Parry said: “I'm very pleased with our result against a side that is full-time, in a higher league, and have got good players and play good football.

“It's good for us to work on a different way of playing and to accommodate obstacles that we are going to face this year.

Luke Shiels is sent off against Buxton. Photo by Richard Bierton.

“The most pleasing thing about last night for me was our defensive set-up and we limited them to one or two chances.”

Tigers had seen off Brighouse in a one-sided game on Saturday, as they continued their pre-season goalscoring form.

The first was scored by Dan Bramall, who cut in and curled a shot into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Worksop doubled their lead through a well-worked move which ended in a towering header from Regan Hutchinson from the centre of the box.

The Tigers made it three as Bramall cut in from the left hand side once again and his shot was deflected off a Brighouse defender and ended up in the back of the net.

The home side were cruising now and they scored their fourth goal through a free-kick to the back post, which found Hamza Bencherif, who headed across to his centre back partner Luke Shiels to head into an open goal.

Worksop added a fifth late on as Dan Bramall found another trialist player, who volleyed into the top right corner.

Parry added: “I'm really pleased with how pre-season is going so far.

“At this stage of the season, its about getting the players healthy and fit, because to win this league you have to be the fittest team in the league.

“Now we’re starting to get into the tactical side of things, how we’re going to play in certain games, how we’re going to play overall and what the team’s philosophy is.”