Worksop Town recruit new duo ahead of 24/25 season
Bramall is a 25-year-old right winger who comes to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium from Australian side Caroline Spring.
He spoke about his emotions upon his arrival to his boyhood club, saying: “I’m delighted. It’s a big club and I've grown up in Worksop as well as playing for Worksop Boys Club.
“I only grew up round the corner so I used to come to matches when I was quite young as a kid with my dad and my grandad, so it’s always good to come back.
“I came to the last game of the season and, being one of the fans as well, you get that boost of energy.
“I can’t wait to play and try to score in front of them and make them roar.”
As a young talent, Bramall was picked up by Everton before earning two professional contracts in 2018 and 2019 before his eventual release.
He went on to play for Matlock and Buxton before joining Barnsley in 2020, spending most of his stint there out on loan at Barrow.
The 25-year-old then went on to move to Ballymena United and Scarborough Athletic before making the decision to move to Australia.
He now returns home to play for his childhood club, where he set out his ambitions as: “To do well for the club and myself as well, trying to get as many goals and assists as I can.”
Fans’ favourite Luke Shiels returns to Worksop after making 129 appearances during three years at the club between February 2010 and September 2013.
Shiels spoke about the importance on a personal level of returning to Worksop Town towards the end of his successful career, saying: “I’m delighted to be back.
“I came to meet the gaffer last week, he showed me around and it’s changed since I was last here. But i’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get started.
“I’ve always kept an eye on Worksop, I had some good years here.
“I made a lot of close friends with the fans so It’s always a club I’ve had at heart.
“It’s where my career started, so to come back and play again is good.
“I’ve been quite lucky to play at some great clubs with the likes of Boston, Harrogate and Alfreton.
“I was fortunate to be captain at those clubs as well so I’m hoping through my experience and time in non-league I can bring that down to a few of these younger lads who are hoping to start their careers and kick on like I was.”