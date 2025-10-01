Worksop Town ready to return home for Bedford Town clash

After a weekend off, Worksop Town finally return home for the first time in a month to face Bedford Town in a National League North clash on Saturday.

They go into the game with manager Craig Parry keen for his players to learn the lessons from mistakes in their 2-1 defeat at Hereford in their last outing two weeks ago.

“I was pleased with the Hereford game and how we performed,”

“I thought we played really well, especially in the first half, and I think we could have gone in two or three up.

Tigers in their last home game against Spennymoor at the start of September - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

“I think it was probably a learning curve, especially on the road.

“It’s happened quite a lot this year where we started games really brightly, and haven’t taken our chances, and I think this is the level now that we’ve got to make sure that we do take our chances, especially on the road.

“I think the two-week break has done us all good. It’s always good to regroup, get lads back to fitness, especially with some tough games that have been on the road.”

The Tigers are now winless in their last three games, with all three being tough away games in the Enterprise National League North and the FA Cup.

The first was a 2-0 loss to Merthyr Town, followed by a 3-2 defeat against Harborough Town in the cup, as well as the narrow loss to Hereford at Edgar Street.

So Parry will be hoping to get his first three points since the end of August, and a struggling Bedford side could be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Like Worksop, Bedford are new to the National League North, gaining promotion by winning the Southern League Premier Division Central last season.

But the Eagles have failed to adapt to life in Step 2, only winning once and drawing three times out of nine games so far, which leaves them in the relegation zone.

Bedford are also winless on the road this season, which, coupled with the Tigers unbeaten home record so far, means it will be a tough task for Bedford manager Lee Bircham to get all three points in this one.

Parry went on to explain the importance of Worksop’s home form this season, saying: “It’s good to get back to our home games, where we’ve got to make it a fortress, and we’ve got to pick up as many points as we can at home.

“That will help us to hit our target of staying in this league and doing well. So our home form is important and we’re looking forward to the game.”