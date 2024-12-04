Liam Hughes scored twice as holders Worksop Town secured a midweek 4-1 victory at Handsworth FC to advance to the next round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Boss Craig Parry was pleased and said: “I think it was a good performance from us. We kept the ball well and were patient, and created some good chances.

“I thought the movement was very good and we took our chances, and I’m pleased that we finally got two nines down the middle who I thought combined really well.

“I think it was a pleasing performance for us tonight, a good win, and some good performances out there.”

Worksop Town at the Express Worktops Stadium.

The match began with the visitors creating the first opportunity as Jacob Gratton played Regan Hutchinson through, whose powerful strike forced a save from goalkeeper Dylan Parkin.

Worksop kept the pressure on Handsworth with Luke Hall cutting inside and unleashing a shot that narrowly missed the post.

Despite their dominance, Worksop grew frustrated by their inability to find the net until the 29th minute, when Josh Wilde delivered a perfect cross to Hughes, who expertly flicked the ball into the bottom-right corner.

The hosts equalised just eight minutes later as a lapse in the Tigers' defence allowed Fernando Tavares to deliver a brilliant cross to the back post. The ball was played across for Scott Ruthven to bundle home from close range.

Undeterred, Worksop regained the lead just before half-time. Hamza Bencherif met a Mason O’Malley free-kick at the back post and acrobatically volleyed it in with a karate-style finish.

The Tigers continued to impress after the break. A well-crafted move saw Gratton set up Wilde on the edge of the area, but the left-back’s shot sailed over the bar.

But Hall did extend the lead in the 53rd minute, capitalising on a flick from Hughes to finish calmly into the bottom corner after the goalkeeper slipped.

Hughes sealed the victory in the 63rd minute when he won a penalty after being tripped in the box, confidently dispatched into the bottom-right corner.

For the final 20 minutes Worksop controlled possession without posing much threat, apart from a Jordan Burrow effort that went over the bar.