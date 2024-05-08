Worksop Town prepare for cup final at Hillsborough against Penistone Church
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Tigers won their final game of the league season away from home at Atherton Collieries, securing a play-off place in the Northern Premier League- Premier Division. The Tigers, however were knocked out in the semi-final stage by Macclesfield at the Leasing.com Stadium.
Worksop’s opponents from South Yorkshire, Penistone Church, finished just one place outside the play-offs in the Northern Counties East Football League Premier Division, which is the 9th tier of English Football.
While Thursday’s opponents are yet to claim the trophy in this competition, the Tigers go in search of their 14th title.
The Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup is the 5th oldest surviving competition in the world, being founded in 1876. Worksop’s most recent win in the final of the competition came in 2022 at the Eco-Power Stadium, beating Maltby Main 3-0.