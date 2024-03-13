Worksop Town play-off hopes fade further after defeat at Ashton United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Bryne and Keilen Adams scored first-half goals for the hosts which sealed the victory and the Tigers now sit six points off Northern Premier League- Premier Division play-off places.

Worksop did produce a more spirited second-half performance, however were unable to find a route back into the contest.

Parry was disappointed with the way his side applied themselves in the game and said: “I think in the first 20 minutes there was nothing in it.“We then gave away an absolutely stupid goal and then from that moment we weren’t good enough.“We looked like a side with no energy and a side that’s on red, which is quite worrying really.“It’s back to training now to reassess everything and plan to move forward.“I thought they played the conditions really well.“They spun in behind us at times and we struggled with that.“We didn’t defend properly at times which at the end of the day came back to haunt us because once they got themselves on top they were very difficult to break down. “

Winless in four now, Parry insists his side must be ready to go again in Saturday’s game at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium against Macclesfield Town.Victory for the Tigers’ could move them back to within three points of Macclesfield, who currently occupy the final play-off place.Parry said: “We need to try to find our inner selves for the next nine games because we put ourselves in a good position and it’s quickly slipping away.“There’s only us that can change it, there’s no point looking at anyone else. We need to get together as a group, have a good honest conversation and move forward.“We need a reaction, we need a spark and there is no bigger test than Macclesfield, so we need that spark to get us through the last nine games.“The last thing we want is to be entering the back end of the season with nothing to play for so we’ve got to pick up fast and we’ve got to do that by reacting.“That starts next Saturday. It’ll be very difficult, they’re a side in great shape with a great squad.