Worksop Town midfielder Sam Wedgbury calls time on his career

Worksop Town midfielder Sam Wedgbury has decided to hang up the boots after a 20-year career in football.

Speaking on his retirement, Wedgbury was sad not only be leaving football, but to be leaving Worksop as well:

“It’s sad, obviously this is all I’ve known since I was 16, so making a decision after three good years at the club has been sad but in the relevance of life, I’m still very young, so one chapter is closed and then another one is opening for me," he said.

“It holds a special place in my heart because of what we’ve achieved, but from my point of view, it was just the right time to go with the commitment needed next year to travel what it needs from me personally in the dressing room, and I can’t commit like I want to commit and if I’m doing something, I’m full blooded into it so It’s going to be hard to commit with my young family in mind.

“Obviously, we’re in a serious league now, and I wanted to be able to be fully committed, which I can’t do, and I’d be doing the lads a disservice, which from my point of view is a very big thing.”

Wedgbury ended his Worksop Town career on a high, winning the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup against Hallam FC—his fourth trophy with the Tigers.

The 36-year-old midfielder joined the Tigers in June 2022 and became vital to two promotion campaigns and two Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup triumphs.

Wedgbury made 120 appearances for the club and was a consistent performer throughout his time, showing leadership and experience in midfield across multiple successful seasons.

He began his career at Worcester City, becoming their youngest ever goal scorer at 16, before earning a scholarship contract with Sheffield United.

Loan spells followed at Mansfield Town and Hungarian side Ferencváros, after which he signed permanently for Macclesfield Town.

In his final season at Macclesfield, he was voted both the Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Season for his standout performances.

In 2013, Wedgbury earned an England C cap against Turkey U23s before moving to League One side Stevenage, where he played 14 matches.

He then joined Forest Green Rovers, playing a key role in their promotion to the EFL by winning the play-off final at Wembley.

Later spells included Wrexham, Chesterfield, Buxton, and Stalybridge Celtic before his successful stint at Worksop Town.