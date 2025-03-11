Worksop Town make it six wins in a row after crushing win

Vaughan Redford celebrating after his second goal of the game - Photo by Richard Bierton

On-form Worksop Town demolished Mickleover 6-0 at home to make it six straight wins.

The Tigers led 4-0 at the break before turning the screw further in the second-half to secure a commanding win.

Manager Craig Parry said: “I thought we were magnificent against Mickleover last Saturday, I very speak truthfully even when we play not so good, but I think today it was a perfect performance from start to finish.

“I can’t fault any of the players, even at the end we got six and we were still trying to get the seventh and we were close to doing it.

“I thought it was a real good performance, it was a bright start, even in the first five minutes, we could have scored.

“I think overall it was a good team performance, we were relentless and that’s what we have to be."

Mickleover had one of their only chances of the game in the opening 15 minutes as Captain Andy Dales low, curled effort was pushed away by Tommy Taylor.

The Tigers took the lead on the 20th minute as Vaughan Redford slipped in Aaron Martin who was calm and collected to slot a low shot into the back of the net.

The gears started to turn for Worksop and they made it 2-0 on the 25th minute thanks to the in-form Aleks Starcenko who fired in a loose ball in the box to make it seven goals in six league games.

Jordan Burrow was next on the scoresheet on the 32nd minute as Starcenko’s ball to the back post found Mason O’Malley whose simple cut back was tapped into an empty net by the striker.

Alike the Workington AFC game, Worksop made it 4-0 in the first-half on the 35th minute as Joe Leesley’s free-kick was headed in to his own goal by Mickleover player Tyreace Palmer.

The Tigers didn’t stop there as Vaughan Redford would get in on the act on the 70th minute, recycling Starcenko’s strike onto the bar before firing into the bottom left corner.

Redford would score again in injury time with a strike into the top corner from just inside the box after a quick counter-attack.

Worksop are back at home next weekend as they look to make it seven straight wins in the league against Hyde United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.