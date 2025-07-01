Worksop Town kick off pre-season with a derby victory

New Tigers Lewis Whitham played his first game for Worksop - Photo by Mike Holmes

Worksop Town beat SJR Worksop FC 4-1 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium to get their pre-season off to the perfect start.

It was a game of two halves for the Tigers, with a senior team playing in the first half and a team consisting of the reserve players replacing them in the second half.

Manager Craig Parry was happy to get his players back on the pitch

“We’re just getting used to getting the boots on again and back out on the grass and we tried to use the first 45 minutes as a fitness run," he said.

“But to get a couple of goals and to get a lead at half time was pleasing, obviously the quality wasn’t quite there, a few loose passes and things just need to be tied up.

“We’re only a few days in, so I’m pleased with the first half, and then the first team went and did more fitness when the second half was going on.”

The game started quietly, but the Tigers created the first chance as a Trialist player volleyed over from just inside the box. They opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Regan Hutchinson delivered a cross for Liam Hughes to head home from close range.

Soon after, Joe Leesley’s free-kick narrowly missed the target. Worksop continued to press, with Trialist A and Aleks Starcenko both denied by the SJR keeper in quick succession

Their persistence paid off in the 39th minute when Hughes headed a corner back across goal, allowing Starcenko to flick it on for Hamza Bencherif to score from close range.

SJR’s Aaron Redfern looked lively and forced a save from Tommy Taylor late in the half. After the break, Redfern broke through the reshuffled Tigers defence to slot into the bottom corner and reduce the deficit.

However, the Tigers restored their two-goal lead in the 63rd minute when Max Eastwood reached a bouncing ball first and poked it under the keeper for their third.

Zach Eccleston sealed the win in the 88th minute with a long-range strike to seal to inaugural Worksop Memorial Cup for the Tigers.

It was a strong pre-season showing from the Tigers, with both senior and reserve players contributing to a confident victory.

The Tigers welcome League One side Barnsley to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday, 5th July in what promises to be a tough test against a strong side.