Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry was pleased to see his side end a four game losing streak when they dispatched Whitby Town 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a confident performance that will provide a welcome boost for the Tigers ahead of their challenging FA Trophy second round away tie against Radcliffe on Saturday.

“I thought it was a good performance from the starting XI and the subs,” said Parry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were very nervous in the first half, which is very understandable considering the little run we have been on.

Jordan Burrow wheeling away in celebration after the third goal - Photo by Richard Bierton

"But I think once we got the goal, at half-time you could see the shoulders of the lads relaxing and obviously the confidence building through them.

“I’m glad today as well because, like I have said, they’ve taken a little bit of stick over the last couple of weeks and I don’t think it was justified in a lot of the games.”

Worksop started the game on the front foot, with Jacob Gratton looking particularly sharp in a central midfield role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gratton created several early chances but was unable to find the target and test Whitby keeper Shane Bland.

As the game progressed, Whitby began to find their rhythm, with Joseph Gibson slipping past Regan Hutchinson down the left flank to deliver a dangerous low cross.

Although the initial ball in was cleared, the rebound fell to Campbell Darcy, whose shot was blocked skilfully by Josh Wilde.

The Tigers had a few nervous moments as Nathan Thomas struck the crossbar with a free kick from 25 yards out, and soon after, Stephen Walker forced a save from Tommy Taylor, who parried his volley into the sidenetting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop responded decisively just before the half-time whistle, with Gratton finding space down the left and sending a low cross into the box for Bramall, who slotted it home to open the scoring.

Whitby continued to struggle in front of goal, with Walker missing wide from the edge of the box and Darcy sending a free header off target from a corner.

Bramall all but sealed the win with his second goal, calmly finishing past Bland after Aleks Starcenko brilliantly manoeuvred past Adam Gell down the left flank.

Substitute Burrow then added further gloss to the scoreline seven minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson cut in from the right and deftly flicked the ball between two Whitby defenders, setting up Burrow to slot past Bland at the near post.

Aaron Martin nearly capped off a great night for Worksop, connecting with a perfect pass from Bramall down the right, but Bland managed to block his effort and deny Tigers a fourth.