Worksop Town get back to winning ways against Morpeth

Aleks Starcenko after scoring his second goal of the game - Photo by Richard Bierton

A brace from Aleks Starcenko meant that Worksop Town got back to winning ways in the league with a 2-0 away victory against Morpeth Town at Craik Park.

New signings Liam Jessop and Ben Grist started and made an impact, with Starcenko's two strikes being enough to gain all three points.

Manager Craig Parry was pleased to get back to winning ways, saying: “It felt good to get back to winning ways against Morpeth, I think it was a good win on the road and a comfortable win in the end.

“I thought the players played extremely well from start to finish and it was a very professional performance from the lads.

“Morpeth is a very tough place to go and they’re one of the form sides in the league who don’t lose many at home at all.”

A mazy run from Highwaymen captain Josh Robson provided the first chance of the game as he picked out Nic Bollado whose shot hit the post and bounced off Tommy Taylor before being cleared by Josh Wilde.

The Tigers had their first big chance as stand-in captain Joe Leesley found Liam Hughes from a corner whose powerful header was saved by Dan Langely before Jordan Burrow’s rebound attempt was cleared off the line by a Morpeth defender.

The Tigers opened the scoring on the 29th minute as new winger Jessop nutmegged Leon Gibson-Booth before crossing into Starcenko for was free in the box to head into the bottom right corner.

A new signing was involved again as a curled Leesley’s free-kick was headed down towards goal by centre-back Ben Grist which caused the keeper some panic but it went wide of the post.

The resulting corner saw Hughes attempt an audacious volley with his back to goal which wasn’t far away from nestling into the back of the net.

The hosts had a big chance to score as Bollado cut it back to Luke James whose shot went just wide of the right post.

Morpeth were knocking on the door as a corner swung in was met by Josh King whose header was cleared off the line by Mason O’Malley.

The Tigers doubled the scoring as Starcenko played a ball into Burrow, who knocked it down for Hughes to play a ball over the top to the on-rushing Starcenko, who volleyed into the back of the net.

Morpeth were reduced to ten men on the 75th minute as Jeff Henderson was shown a red card for a kick-out on Burrow.

The Tigers closed out a professional performance and got their first league win since New Year’s Day, and they will look to make it back-to-back wins against Ashton United on Saturday.