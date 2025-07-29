Worksop Town fall to pre-season defeat against Spalding United

Starcenko, Atherton, O'Malley and Bramall after the game - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town lost their penultimate pre-season friendly 3-1 against Spalding United

It came after a poor second half display with Worksop's hopes hit by a red card for Vaughan Redford and lack of depth.

Manager Craig Parry said: “The result is disappointing, but it’s only pre-season at this point in time. We tried to set out to play two different ways in the two halves to try and get used to what we are going to come up against.”

“I think in the first half we did well, and then we started the second half well and hurt the opposition in attack.

“When we scored, we took our foot off the gas, and it wasn’t the side that I like. The red card didn’t help, and then it’s plainly obvious for us that pre-season for us is getting people back fit, and if you look at the squad, 50 per cent of them are not even on the pitch, so we’re desperately lacking.”

Spalding United came out strong in their pre-season clash against Worksop Town, dominating early proceedings. Left-back Nathan Fox broke behind the defence and nearly found the Tulips’ striker, but Hamza Bencherif intercepted. Moments later, Yusifu Ceesay forced Tommy Taylor into a fingertip save, pushing a fierce shot onto the crossbar.

After a lively opening 15 minutes, both defences tightened, and chances dried up as the first half ended goalless.

The second half sparked into life quickly. Worksop took the lead in the 50th minute when Aleks Starcenko curled a superb effort into the top corner. But Spalding responded instantly—just a minute later, Josh McCammon’s back-post cross was met by Ceesay, who headed home to level the score.

Ceesay continued to cause problems and was instrumental again in the 57th minute, dancing through the defence to set up James Clifton for a simple finish and a 2–1 lead.

Worksop’s task worsened when Redford was sent off for dissent, and Spalding took full control. In the 77th minute, substitute Bartosz Cybulski capitalised on a misplaced pass from Taylor to secure a 3–1 win for the visitors.

Worksop will conclude their pre-season at home to National League side Scunthorpe United next week at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.