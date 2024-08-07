Worksop Town fall to defeat in final pre-season game against 10-man Scarborough Athletic

Worksop Town went down 1-0 at home to 10-man National League North side Scarborough Athletic on Saturday at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium in their final pre-season fixture.

Despite the defeat against the Seadogs, Tigers boss Craig Parry was happy with the way his team performed.

"We played admirably throughout the game against Scarborough, who are a tough opposition in the league above," he said.

“I thought we played extremely well, but a bit of human error allowed them the chance to score.

Scarborough are reduced to 10 men at Worksop on Saturday. Photo by Richard Bierton.

“Honestly, I thought we were the better side on the day and I told the lads to be happy with the performance and pre-season as a whole.”

Worksop started the game on the back foot as Scarborough forward Luca Coville's shot from the edge of the box rattled against the post and was cleared by Josh Wilde.

But the Tigers soon responded with a chance of their own as Vaughan Redford and Terry Hawkridge linked up well with the latter hitting a shot against the post from just inside the box.

The North Yorkshire side had a massive chance towards the end of the first half as striker Richard Bennett touched the ball past keeper Tommy Taylor and went down but the referee gave a yellow card to the big striker for simulation.

The game was a physical one, and it came to blows in the 63rd minute as Sam Wedgbury was fouled and pushed by Frank Mulhearn which led to a melee between both teams and Mulhearn being sent off

Worksop started to dominate the game but they failed to find any end product, and the Scarborough defence stayed resilient, despite a barrage of crosses.

The away side scored the winning goal in the 80th minute as Harry Green latched on to a Tigers mistake and poked into the right side of the goal.

That meant that Green's goal was the only thing that separated the two sides and gave the Tigers their first loss in pre-season

Parry was still impressed with his defence despite the loss, saying: “I was particularly pleased with the defence in that game.

"It’s great to see Hamza (Bencherif) and Shielsy (Luke Sheils) building a good, strong relationship and I think whoever’s played full back, whether it been Regan (Hutchinson), Deegan (Atherton), Josh (Wilde) or Charlie (Winfield), has given us massive options and they’ve done really well.

“The main thing with defenders is keeping clean sheets and we’ve done that throughout the pre-season.”

Worksop kick-off their 2024/25 campaign with a game against title favourites Macclesfield at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.