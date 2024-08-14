Worksop Town fall to controversial defeat on opening day against Macclesfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town were left frustrated after dominating but falling to a late 1-0 opening day defeat at home to Macclesfield on Saturday.

Tigers lost defender Luke Shiels to injury and were sunk by a controversial late Luke Duffy goal at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium and manager Craig Parry was unhappy with the final score.

“I’m disappointed as I thought apart from a five minute spell in the second half, we’ve dominated the game,” he said.

“We’ve switched off once, and when you play good sides they punish you, and they’ve taken the chance and we haven’t.

Jordan Burrow almost gets on the end of a cross on Saturday. Photo by Richard Bierton.

"But in the first half we had total control of the game and we're probably disappointed we didn't go into the break with the lead.

"But we didn't and they've gone home with three points and we've got none."

Worksop dominated the first half, with Macclesfield failing to navigate the Tigers' press from the off, leading to a few defensive mistakes at the backline for the Silkmen.

The Tigers had the first big chance as captain Hamza Bencherif headed down for his centre-back partner Luke Shiels, who couldn't keep his half-volley attempt on target

Macclesfield responded with their own chance as Justin Johnson's floated cross was almost perfect for Danny Elliot, who had beaten the offside trap. But he couldn't get any connection on the ball.

The Tigers continued to have the majority of the chances in the game as Luke Hall nicked the ball back from a defender and arrowed a shot straight into the arms of Macclesfield keeper Max Dearnley.

A worrying moment for Worksop was when Shiels was clattered into by the keeper and was stretchered off.

The centre-back was taken to hospital and had his head glued and had a slight fracture in his lower left rib.

The momentum of the game switched in favour of the away side in the second half as Luke Duffy had a shot that went wide of the post from the edge of the box in the opening stages of the half.

Macclesfield then had an excellent chance to score as a rifled cross from the right-hand side found Duffy, who had a free shot on goal but could only find the sidenetting.

Macclesfield eventually took the lead on the 89th minute as Tommy Taylor pushed out Johnson’s cross, but only as far as Duffy who smashed it into the back of the net.

The controversy came when the referee ruled out the goal for offside, but after communication with the linesman, the man inn the middle went back on his initial decision and gave the goal.

Parry said: “I don’t understand that. If the linesman gives it offside and the referee overrules it, then why do we have linesman?”