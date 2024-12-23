Worksop Town end year at home with draw

Luke Hall scoring early on in the game - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop Town brought their home year to an end after a 1-1 draw with FC United of Manchester

The Tigers hit the front after just six minutes before they were pegged back by the visitors in the first half.

But manager Craig Parry was satisfied with the performance in tricky conditions

“I think it was hard for both teams today with the conditions, it’s hard to play any kind of football," he said. “We went 1-0 up on the 6th minute and if we had scored had scored another we probably would have won the game.

“I’m more proud of the lads because it’s so difficult when goal kicks are coming back in your own 18-yard box because the wind is that strong, so they’ve had to dig deep.”

The Tigers struck early, taking the lead in the 6th minute. Vaughan Redford switched play from the right to the left, finding Luke Hall. Hall’s initial shot was saved but took a fortunate bounce over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Worksop maintained their bright start, with Josh Wilde and Hall combining down the left to set up Redford, whose low half-volley went just wide of the post. Aaron Martin came close as well, heading narrowly wide and over from a Joe Leesley free-kick to the back post.

However, FC United equalised in the 31st minute. Noah Halford played a precise through ball to Jay Fitzmartin, who slotted a composed finish into the bottom right corner.

The visitors carried momentum into the second half. Early on, Charlie Munroe surged forward but failed to hit the target from a promising position. Moments later, Jordan Preston’s curling effort aimed for the top-right corner sailed just over the bar.

Worksop suffered a setback in the 57th minute when Dan Bramall had to be substituted due to what appeared to be an arm injury.

FC United continued to press, using the strong wind to their advantage. A looping corner found Charlie Hayes-Green, whose powerful header was denied by a smart low save from Taylor.

The Tigers had a rare second-half opportunity when substitute Mason O'Malley delivered a cross that Martin brought down skilfully. His subsequent half-volley, however, was deflected into the side-netting.

The blustery conditions made it difficult for either team to create clear-cut chances as the match drew to a close.

Worksop now looks ahead to their next fixture, a Nottinghamshire derby against Basford United at Greenwich Avenue on Saturday, December 28th.