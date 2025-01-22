Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Auto Safety Centre Stadium hosted an exciting encounter as Worksop Town and Prescot Cables played out a 2-2 draw

Manager Craig Parry said it was a game of two halves: “I think you probably saw two versions of two different sides from our point of view.

“I don’t think we came out of the changing rooms in the first-half. We started alright in the first five/ten minutes but once they scored I think we got frustrated with each other and we didn’t do the basics.

“But then in the second-half, you see a completely different side, a side that worked hard, running through brick walls for each other, controlling the tempo and moving the ball quickly.

The players after the game clapping off the Tigers fans who had made the journey to Prescot - Photo by Richard Bierton

“In all honesty, when we went 2-1 one up I was kind of disappointed that we hadn’t held out for the win.“

Worksop began the game strongly, controlling the opening 10 minutes. Their early dominance saw Regan Hutchinson whip in a cross that found Liam Hughes, whose effort forced Calvin Hare to tip the ball over the bar.

However, Prescot capitalized on a counter-attack in the 16th minute after a Worksop free-kick broke down. Michael Carberry took full advantage of space on the left, firing a low shot into the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead.

The Tigers came out with renewed energy in the second half and wasted no time drawing level. In the 48th minute, Joe Leesley’s cross was mishandled by Hare, allowing Jordan Burrow to fire a shot that Liam Hughes converted, continuing his impressive scoring streak.

Just five minutes later, Worksop completed the turnaround. Mason O’Malley delivered a low cross into the box, and Burrow’s deft touch guided the ball into the bottom corner to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Prescot responded resiliently and found their equalizer in the 62nd minute. Jack Goodwin latched onto a loose ball inside the box and calmly slotted it into the bottom right corner.

Both sides pushed for a winner as the match reached its climax. Worksop came closest when Burrow’s flicked header struck the post, with Aleks Starcenko’s follow-up effort blocked and cleared.

The Tigers now return home for their first match at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium since New Year’s Day, with a crucial clash against Guiseley that could shape the playoff race.