Worksop Town cruise into the play-offs

Worksop Town secured a playoff space in style with a 4-1 victory against ten-man Lancaster City at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The game started off with a red card as on the 13th minute, Christian Sloan was sent off for a last-man challenge on Luke Hall.Worksop tried to make the man advantage count as Joe Leesley’s free-kick was met by Liam Hughes, whose header was saved by the keeper.Aleks Starcenko hit the bar in the first-half with a rifled effort that was aimed into the top right corner but was denied by the woodwork.Soon after that, Hughes fired a shot from just inside the box that went wide of the goal.Hughes started the second-half with a chance as he flicked up a cross before attempting an overhead kick but it was easily saved by the Lancaster keeper.But the ten men of Lancaster would take the lead on the 52nd minute as Lewis Mansell got in behind the defender before chipping over Tommy Taylor in goal.Worksop changed the system at 1-0 down as Liam Jessop came on for Josh Wilde, which saw the Tigers exploiting the wide positions a lot more.The Tigers would respond with an equaliser as Luke Hall's scissor kick volley went under the keeper and into the back of the net.Worksop took the lead for the first time just six minutes later as a ball from the right by Regan Hutchinson was headed in by the in-form Starcenko at the back post.Starcenko bagged a brace on the 79th minute in similar fashion as a cross from the left was headed in by the Latvian-born midfielder to give the Tigers a two-goal advantageLiam Hughes got in on the act on the 82nd minute as he brought down a high ball before rocketing an effort into the bottom right corner to round off an excellent second-half performance by Worksop.