Worksop Town chairman stepping aside

Chairman Pete Whitehead holding the NPL Division One East trophy - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop Town Chairman Pete Whitehead has announced he will be stepping down from his position at the club towards the end of the 2025/26.

Whitehead took over the club in 2020 when the club was in financial trouble, and needed someone to save the club from liquidation.

Since then, the club has changed massively, with a new pitch, clubhouse, changing rooms and stands which has seen the club rise back to the seventh tier of English football.

“In a statement on the club website, Whitehead said: “I will be standing down as Chairman and Director of the club at some point before the end of the 2025-26 season and will be starting the process over the next few months. Being Chairman is a full-time role and this is something I can no longer commit to.

“My wishes are to spend more time with my family and friends which I made the decision to do in 2018, only to be approached in 2019 by Life President and current director Keith Ilett for help & guidance in a time of crisis, as the club was very close to closure with debts in excess of £250k. A new board and management was formed and the task to turn the fortunes of the club around began.

“Initially, I agreed to help out for 2/3 years which in that time ALL debts were satisfied and a plan was put in place that would enable the club to run in a self-sustainable way, and as you’re all aware that plan is now successfully in place, in that same period the ground has been transformed and now ready for Step 2 National League football.”

In the statement, Whitehead also mentioned that he is selling his shares of the club, with him owning 95% of the Tigers.