Worksop Town celebrate promotion to National League North

Tigers celebrating after the game - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town will be back playing in the sixth tier of English football next season after sealing promotion to the National League North with a thrilling 2-1 win against Guiseley AFC in Monday’s home play-off final.

And Tigers manager Craig Parry was understandably emotional after a Jordan Burrow brace saw Parry achieve his long-standing aim.

“What a day and what a feeling – I’ve said it all year, this group of players and staff for three years made a promise when we came in to get the club back to where it belongs,” he said as they returned to National level after an 18-year absence.

“So to be able to do that today is a special moment and one I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“It is a massive achievement and I am really proud of everyone connected with the club, especially with the heartbreak of losing the semi-final last year.

“It’s even more of a special moment to do it with this lot in there, they’re unbelievable human beings.

“So I’m just proud that we got over the line today to allow them to continue on their journey.

“On such an occasion like this, it’s always going to be a battle. You never really get a pretty game, both sets of players left everything out there on the pitch.

“It was nervy at the end, but we defended for our lives and were able to get over the line.”

The match began with early chances for both sides.

Liam Hughes fired wide from a Joe Leesley cross, while Guiseley’s Gabriel Johnson saw his header comfortably saved by Tommy Taylor.

Defences held strong throughout the first half, with a key block from Josh Wilde denying Ollie Brown a clear chance in the 35th minute.

Will Longbottom came closest for the visitors, heading just over the bar.

The breakthrough came just before half-time. Leesley delivered a pinpoint free-kick into the box, and Burrow rose highest to head home, giving the Tigers a crucial lead.

Worksop doubled their advantage early in the second half.

A long throw from Ben Grist caused chaos in the box, with Wilde’s header drawing a fine save. But Burrow pounced on the rebound to score his second of the game.

The Tigers nearly added a third when Regan Hutchinson’s cross found Hughes, whose header drifted narrowly wide.

However, Guiseley pulled one back in the 75th minute, as substitute Lewis Whitham set up Longbottom, who finished neatly into the bottom corner.

Worksop's defence held firm in a nervy final spell, grinding out a memorable win that capped off a superb season with 83 points and two play-off victories.

The Tigers now look ahead to the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup final against Hallam FC, with a chance to complete the double at Hillsborough.