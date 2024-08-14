Worksop Town bounce back to pick up first win against FC United of Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town picked up their first three points of the season with a 1-0 away win against FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park on Tuesday night, writes James Hayley.

Manager Craig Parry was pleased with his team’s display, saying: “It was an excellent performance away from home, which we know from last year is probably one of the most difficult places to go.

“They are a very strong side and we had to put our bodies on the line to get three points.

“I’m really pleased because I think that a lot of the other sides that are going to be the mix will go there and drop points.

Worksop take the lead at FC United of Manchester on Tuesday.

"So for us to go and pick up three points is a big plus.”

The Reds started the game the quickest as Guy Hall found Adam Le Fondre at near post, but his poked effort went wide of the goal.

FC continued to have the chances in the game as Dontai Gabidon got past Worksop right-back Regan Hutchinson and crossed for Jay Fitzmartin, who also couldn’t direct a shot on target.

But Worksop took an unexpected lead as Aleks Starcenko’s header rattled against the crossbar and fell to Josh Wilde, who headed in from a yard out.

The second half was more of the same with FC United of Manchester continuing to have the chances, and Gabidon having two quickfire shots saved by keeper Tommy Taylor.

Worksop continued to fight hard to win the game, and the rock-solid defence was keeping the home side at bay.

Gabidon had a last-gasp chance at the end of the game that flashed wide of the goal, but that was the end of it as the Tigers recorded their first win of the season after a narrow and unlucky 1-0 home defeat by highly-fancied Macclesfield on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the lads for bouncing back because we’ve put in two unbelievable performances against two of the sides that will be up there,” said Parry.

“Macclesfield are one of the front runners and everyone is saying that they will not lose a game.

"We took them right to wire on Saturday with an unbelievable performance from us and I’m glad we could carry that on in this game.”