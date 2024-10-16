Worksop Town bounce back against Ashton United thanks to Burrow hat-trick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop Town got back to winning ways with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Ashton United thanks to a Jordan Burrow hat-trick at Hurst Cross on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought we were magnificent from start to finish,” said delighted manager Craig Parry.

"It’s a really tough place to come – we know that from coming here historically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a very hard side to play against, a very good side, and not many teams will come here and pick up points.

Jordan Burrow celebrates completing his hat-trick- Photo by Richard Bierton.

“I think what really pleased me today is that as a group we bounced back from Tuesday’s defeat and how we grafted, worked hard, and did the ugly side of the game because it wasn’t pretty at times for both sides, winning second balls, winning your battles.”

Worksop took the lead on the ninth minute as Burrow met Dan Bramall’s brilliant cross from the right flank and calmly glanced his header past Ashton goalkeeper, Jordan Eastham.

Aleks Starcenko was then fouled on the right side, earning Worksop a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bramall’s delivery connected with Hamza Bencherif, and after a scramble in the six-yard box, the ball fell to Burrow, who smashed in his second goal with the help of a deflection.

Worksop kept the pressure on Ashton, with Jacob Gratton nearly adding another, his powerful 25-yard shot forcing a save from Eastham.

Ashton’s first real chance came in the 28th minute when Bernardo Couto found space on the left, but Tommy Taylor stood firm, tipping the ball over the bar.

Receiving the ball from Deegan Atherton on the right, Bramall continued his excellent form, forcing Eastham into a sharp save low to his right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a well-taken free-kick by Nathan Lowe found Osei in the box, and the forward slotted the ball past Taylor from a tight angle to half the deficit.

Encouraged, Ashton started the second half strongly, with Lowe firing a dipping 25-yard shot straight at Taylor.

Five minutes later, Luke Shiels was forced off due to injury.

Mason O’Malley came on as a replacement, with Josh Wilde shifting to centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastham parried Starcenko's shot from inside the box, but the in-form Burrow was quick to react, tapping in the rebound to restore Worksop's two-goal cushion.

Taylor was called into action with four minutes remaining, making a crucial save to deny Lowe’s swerving shot following a partial clearance by Wilde.

Osei continued to threaten, breaking through the Worksop defence late on.

Wilde made an excellent block on his initial attempt, but the ball rebounded to Osei, who slammed it home.

Despite late pressure, Worksop’s makeshift defence held firm, as five minutes of added time passed without further incident, securing the three points for the visitors.