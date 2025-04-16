Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry has urged his play-offs bound side not to take their foot off the gas over a busy Easter Weekend.

The Tigers, who are already comfortably into the NPL Premier Division play-offs take on Matlock Town and Basford United and Parry wants to see his side bounce back after two successive defeats.

“The motivation to bounce back has got to come from themselves, we’ve got to know what’s right and wrong,” he said.

“It’s not just the case of we’ve got in the play-offs now and we’ll take the foot off the gas and have a little bit of a holiday period for the next couple of weeks because what that does is build negativity.

Worksop Town in action against Hyde United - Photo by Richard Bierton.

“It builds a lack of confidence, and then by the time you get to the play-offs, we’ll be up against it.

“What we’ve got to do is do the opposite. We’ve got to regroup and make sure that we finish strongly in the last two games where we’ve got confidence and we’re clicking and doing things we want to do.”

Worksop travel to the Procter Cars Stadium on Saturday as they take on relegation-battlers Matlock Town.

The Gladiators have had a tough season and they find themselves three points off safety.

Manager Ryan Cresswell left the club by mutual consent in the middle of March, and player-coach Adam Clayton took over as interim boss. The new manager bounce has taken effect for Matlock, winning two and drawing one out of the last four games since Cresswell departed.

The Tigers will have to look out for Gladiators’ striker Montel Gibson, who has been the shining light of a dark season, scoring 19 league goals for them.

The Tigers will be hoping to go one step closer to securing that second-place finish in the play-offs, but Matlock will be fighting for NPL Premier Division status.

On Easter Monday, Worksop play their final home game of the regular season, as they take on the already-relegated Basford United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Despite valiantly drawing 2-2 at Morpeth last Saturday, the Ambers were relegated, and condemned to Step 4 next season.

It has been a season of chaos for the Nottingham-based club, with multiple different managers and interim managers coming in and out.

The Tigers will be looking to make it three wins against Basford this season, having won 6-3 in the FA Cup and 3-1 in the league earlier this season.