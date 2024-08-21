Worksop Town boss Craig Parry happy as dominant Tigers earn point on road at Bamber Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry was content with a point on the road after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bamber Bridge away, writes George Allen.

Worksop remained unbeaten away from home in a game that saw the visitors have many chances but unable to find the back of the net in the 90 minutes.

Parry said: “I think it’s a good point, in all honesty, I think probably a point was a fair result for both teams.

“We had our chances, and I think we got into some good areas.

Worksop midfielder/forward Vaughan Redford- Photo by Richard Bierton.

"We just lacked a little quality in the final third and making the right decisions at the right time, but that’s not due to a lack of effort.

“The defensive performance was unbelievable, out of three games we’ve only conceded one goal, and that goal was dubious - I think we can all agree on that.”

The first half saw the Tigers have many chances through their set-pieces, the first one coming from a Terry Hawkridge corner which found Liam Hughes, whose header was on target but blocked.

Worksop continued to be a threat from corners as another Terry Hawkridge was whipped into the penalty box, this time finding Sam Wedgbury whose shot was saved by Nicolas Michalski.

The home side had their first big chance of the game, also coming from a set-piece which allowed Bamber Bridge captain Michael Potts to test Tommy Taylor in goal, who made a good save down to his near post.

Another chance for the Tigers came through their set pieces as a free kick from Luke Hall sailed just wide of the post.

Then a long ball was played to Vaughan Redford, which he managed to nod down to Aleks Starcenko, who failed to keep his volley on target.

The Tigers still pushed forward to try to get a winner, which saw them hit the bar after a good cross from Hawkridge found Hughes at the back post.

The ball was put back into the box from Hall, but it couldn’t find Vaughan Redford.

Then came an opportunity for Brig to hit on the counter through substitute Bailey Thompson as he attempted to go around Taylor, but the keeper made himself big and pulled off an excellent save.

The game ended goalless which meant Worksop now have four points from six available on the road so far in the league.