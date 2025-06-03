Worksop Town bolster squad ahead of the 25/26 season

New Tigers signing Lewis Whitham playing for Guiseley - Photo by Robert Leal Photography

Worksop Town have made forward Lewis Whitham their second summer signing

He joins centre-back Bailey Gooda in joining the Tigers.

Firstly, Manager Craig Parry was delighted to get the ex-Scarborough captain to the Tigers: “Bailey is a player I’ve admired for years and watched from afar when we’ve played against him in pre-season games.

“He’s a guy in the peak of his age, and he has played in the National League North for many years, so he’s coming with a good age, good experience, and he fits our profile in what we want in a defender.

“He can defend properly, and the players I track, they’ve got to be leaders in the dressing room and he’s a leader, it’s as simple as that.”

Now 28, Gooda began his career at 11 with Barnsley, spending eight years there and captaining the U21s. He later joined Harrogate Town in the National League North before a loan move to Scarborough Athletic, which became permanent in 2018.

After a year, he had brief spells at Hyde United and Matlock Town, where he spent two seasons. In 2021, Gooda returned to Scarborough, making over 200 appearances across four years before leaving at the end of this season.

Secondly, Parry was pleased to sign a promising young player in Whitham: “I’m delighted to get Lewis over the line, he’s someone that we’ve had eyes on for a long time.

“We have a player here that not long ago was touted for league football, and he’s still young with bags of potential.

“He’s a good size, has got great ability and will cause many problems for opposition defenders. So yeah, we wish him luck and welcome him on board and we feel we’ve got a good player with bags of ability and we want to help him develop and kick on to the next level!”

Barnsley-born attacker Whitham began his non-league career at Stocksbridge Park Steels, impressing as an 18-year-old in the 2019/20 season.

His form earned him a move to Liversedge, where he played a key role in their NPL East title-winning campaign. He then stepped up to the National League North with Alfreton Town for the 2022/23 season.

Whitham then joined Guiseley in November 2023, scoring on his debut. He netted seven goals that season before a knee injury sidelined him for 21 months, but he returned during the 2024/25 season.