Worksop Town bolster defensive options with defender signings

Luke Waterfall at Hartlepool United - Photo by Hartlepool United

Worksop Town have signed two centre-backs ahead of their National League North campaign

The club have made their third and fourth signings of the Summer with the arrival of two centre-backs in Dylan Cogill and Luke Waterfall.

Firstly, manager Craig Parry was delighted to bring Cogill to the Tigers: Dylan is a player that we feel is the right age to step up a level.

“He’s played a lot of games at Step 3 and has been a leader in that side for a long time," he said.

“He’s a player that we’ve admired, and he is a great defender, but also brings us great balance with a left footer, and his distribution from the back gives us another option as well.

“He’s a player that we’ve admired for years, and after numerous attempts, we’ve finally been able to get him over the line to become a Tiger.”

Dylan Cogill, 27, began his career at Huddersfield Town before spells with Clyde, Farsley Celtic, and Scarborough Athletic.

He joined Gainsborough Trinity in 2022 and has captained the side for the past two seasons.

Cogill led Trinity to a memorable FA Cup run in 2023/24, reaching the second round.

Parry was also thrilled to sign an experienced centre-back in Waterfall: “Luke is another leader amongst men, whose in a good period in his career, and as soon as we heard that he wanted to look to going to part-time football, we jumped on it straight away and wanted to make it happen

“He’s had an unbelievable career in full-time football, playing at an exceptional level and will bring a lot of skills to us in the back line that will help us along this journey, so we will welcome him here, and we’re excited to have him on board!”

Veteran defender Luke Waterfall, 34, joins the Tigers after 18 months with Hartlepool United, who finished 11th in the National League. With promotions at Lincoln City (2017) and Grimsby Town (2022), Waterfall’s career highlights include an FA Cup quarter-final run and EFL Trophy win with Lincoln.

He began at Barnsley and rose through spells at Scunthorpe, Wrexham, and Shrewsbury. Notably, he scored a dramatic semi-final winner for Grimsby, helping them secure promotion via the 2022 National League play-offs.