Worksop Town bolster attacking options

Worksop Town have announced the signing of forward player Jacob Gratton on a permanent deal from Belper Town.

The 22-year-old trained with the Tigers during the summer and played as a trialist in Worksop's 2-0 victory over Retford United in pre-season.

Manager Craig Parry was excited to have Gratton join the club: “It’s been a tough time with injuries, there’s no secret of that, and we’ve had some bad news with Aaron (Martin) and Jay (Rollins).

Jacob Gratton after scoring on his debut with friend Regan Hutchinson. Photo by Richard Bierton

“So straight away we identified Jacob as a player we want to bring in and the advantage we’ve got with him is that he spent pre-season with us so we know the ability he’s got and what he can bring to the side in multiple positions.

“It’s going to help us keep the squad strong in a difficult period with lots of games but he’s a quality player, we’re happy to have him and we’re looking forward for him to get started on Saturday against Leek Town.”

Born in Rotherham, the 22-year-old began his football journey with Rotherham United at just nine years old, making two appearances in what was then called the Papa John's Trophy.

He later enjoyed loan spells at three National League North clubs: Scarborough Athletic, Guiseley, and Farsley Celtic, before signing with Farsley permanently in 2022.

Gratton then joined Belper Town, where he became an important player during the 2022/23 season, making 21 appearances.

The following season, he stood out at Whitby Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, contributing 15 goals and 10 assists over 36 games.

Gratton was pleased to have joined Worksop after his experience in the summer: “Yeah, I’m really happy to have joined Worksop, because in the summer I had a bit of a tough period, and I know a couple of the lads from Worksop, I work with Regan, so I was in pre-season training with Worksop just to keep fit.

“So I’m familiar with some of the lads and they’ve had a really good start and I’m hoping that I can add to that and we’ll kick on.

“Obviously at the time it was literally just a case of getting some training and keeping fit, but I think I come in and did alright.”

Gratton got off to a great start on Saturday against Leek Town, as it took him just seven minutes to get on the scoresheet with a fine strike to help Worksop to a 4-0 victory.