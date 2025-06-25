Worksop Town begin pre-season campaign

Jordan Burrow celebrating in the playoff final against Guiseley AFC - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town will kick-off their pre-season campaign this Saturday against SJR Worksop.

Five divisions split the two teams who will play against each other in the Worksop Memorial Cup, with the women’s and junior teams also playing against each other.

On the following Tuesday the Tigers will play their only scheduled away game as they travel to the Welfare Community Stadium to play Dearne & District.

The Tigers played the Dearne Valley-based club last season and comprehensively won 6-0 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

The highest ranking team that Worksop will face will be League One side Barnsley, who travel to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday 5th July.

The Tykes finished 12th in a strong League One division last season and Head Coach Conor Hourihane will be looking for an improvement on that this season.

Next up for the Tigers is a relative unknown as they welcome a PFA XI consisting of free agents who are looking for a club next season on Tuesday 8th July

Last season’s team featured a few former Premier League playing including Carl Jenkinson, Ravel Morrison and Dwight Gayle.

Tamworth are the next team to visit Worksop as the Tigers look to test themselves against league above opposition.

Cleethorpes Town are another team that the Tigers visited last season and will play once again as they beat the seaside team 2-1.

Since then, the Owls have been promoted to the Northern Premier League Premier Division, and former Tigers joint-boss Craig Rouse has strengthened with the signing of former Worksop midfielder Jacob Gratton. The game will take place on Tuesday 15th July.

It’s a repeat of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup Final for the Tigers next friendly as Hallam FC visit the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday 19th July.

The Tigers' penultimate fixture will be against Southern League Premier Division Central side Spalding United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday 26th July.

Their final game of pre-season will be against National League North promotion winners Scunthorpe United on Saturday 2nd August.

The Iron beat Chester FC in the National League North playoff final to gain promotion to the National League so they will be a tough test for Craig Parry’s side going into the first game of the season on the following Saturday.