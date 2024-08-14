Worksop Town back on the road in Lancashire for Bamber Bridge test
Brig won their first game of the season 2-1 away from home to Whitby Town, but they were beaten 2-1 in their first home game of the season to Hyde United in the midweek fixture.
Manager Craig Parry expects a tough test and said: “Bamber Bridge are another away performance that we’ve got to do earlier in the season.
“They got off to a flyer and took a dip on Tuesday, but we know they are a strong outfit – we know that from playing them last season.
“It is a difficult game as they like to play good football, but we’re going there with plenty of confidence and need be on our top game to try to get something from it.”
Bamber Bridge have been in the Northern Premier League Premier Division since 2018, after getting promoted through the play-offs in the 2017/18 season.
Since then they have recorded some excellent finishes in the league, including finishing third place in the 2022/23, eventually losing in the play-off final to Warrington Town.
The club failed to capitalise on their high placing in the season after, finishing in 16th place in the 2023/24 season but were still a comfortable 17 points away from the relegation zone.
Brig are under the helm of former Fleetwood Town midfielder Jamie Milligan, who has been at the club since Neil Reynolds left in 2019.
They have lost their top scorer in the league last season, Harry Scarborough, who went back to Chorley after the completion of his loan deal.
But they have signed experienced defender Alex Kenyon, who has experience for teams like Chester FC, Curzon Ashton and Morecambe.
Brig have also taken advantage of their close relationship with Blackburn Rovers, taking keeper Nicholas Michalski and midfielder Lorenze Mullarkey-Matthews on loan deals.
