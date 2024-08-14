Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worksop travel to Lancashire this Saturday to play their third game of the season against Bamber Bridge at the SFC Stadium (3pm).

Brig won their first game of the season 2-1 away from home to Whitby Town, but they were beaten 2-1 in their first home game of the season to Hyde United in the midweek fixture.

Manager Craig Parry expects a tough test and said: “Bamber Bridge are another away performance that we’ve got to do earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They got off to a flyer and took a dip on Tuesday, but we know they are a strong outfit – we know that from playing them last season.

Worksop keeper Tommy Taylor - clean sheet in midweek.

“It is a difficult game as they like to play good football, but we’re going there with plenty of confidence and need be on our top game to try to get something from it.”

Bamber Bridge have been in the Northern Premier League Premier Division since 2018, after getting promoted through the play-offs in the 2017/18 season.

Since then they have recorded some excellent finishes in the league, including finishing third place in the 2022/23, eventually losing in the play-off final to Warrington Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club failed to capitalise on their high placing in the season after, finishing in 16th place in the 2023/24 season but were still a comfortable 17 points away from the relegation zone.

Brig are under the helm of former Fleetwood Town midfielder Jamie Milligan, who has been at the club since Neil Reynolds left in 2019.

They have lost their top scorer in the league last season, Harry Scarborough, who went back to Chorley after the completion of his loan deal.

But they have signed experienced defender Alex Kenyon, who has experience for teams like Chester FC, Curzon Ashton and Morecambe.

Brig have also taken advantage of their close relationship with Blackburn Rovers, taking keeper Nicholas Michalski and midfielder Lorenze Mullarkey-Matthews on loan deals.